Public Enemy has found their way back to the booth. Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Khari Wynn, DJ Lord, and the S1W are “bringing the noise” with a not-so-surprise 15th studio album.

READ: ’40 Years Of Hip-Hop’ Mashup Is The Music Crash Course We Needed

The news was announced Monday (June 26) from the frenzy of a Croatian stage, via text message. The hip hop revolutionary is currently performing overseas with his group, Prophets of Rage, consisting of B-Real of Cypress Hill, Tim Commerford, Tom Morello, and Brad Wilk of Rage Against The Machine, and DJ Lord.

According to reports, the announcement of the album was supposed to be null-and-void. But over the weekend, a self-described alternative music blog from Spain, reported the news of the swiftly approaching album.

Set for release on July 4, the title will be Nothing Is Quick In The Desert.

READ: Educated Rapper Of Legendary Hip-Hop Crew U.T.F.O. Dead At 54

Chuck D told HipHopDX of the title, “The record business is appearing like a desert,” he said. “But the music has a life if you look at it right.”

In the case that the news is still upholding its shock value, run through some picks from Long Island natives catalog to hold you over until next week.