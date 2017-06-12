We may or may not be adding a 51st star to our spangled banner. As of Sunday (June 11), Puerto Rico voted in favor of statehood, the New York Post reports. But, only 500,000 Puerto Rican citizens turned out at the polls to submit their decision on the non-binding referendum.

According to U.S. Representative Nydia Velázquez, because the turnout was so low, the results cannot be trusted.

“This plebiscite failed to live up to that standard, and the deck was stacked throughout the process,’’ Velázquez said.

Apparently, two-thirds of the political parties in the U.S. territory stood in opposition to the likelihood of Puerto Rico becoming an official state, further solidifying the U.S.’ opposition towards finalizing the referendum outcome.

“With members of two of the three major political parties in Puerto Rico boycotting the vote, we can safely assume the results do not even remotely reflect public sentiment on the Island,” the P.R.-born representative continued.

Even though the majority voted in favor of statehood, a little more than 1.5 percent voted to receive independence from the U.S., while 1.3 percent sought to preserve the current status of the island.

But, this isn’t the Caribbean island’s first merry-go-round with statehood voting. In 2012, the territory received a rough total of 1.3 million votes toward the same referendum, with a majority voting in favor of it. Unbeknownst as to why the vote didn’t suffice then, there’s plenty of fiscal reasons as to why it won’t see the light of day now. The island has been incapacitated by their high rates of debt and unemployment which encourages the U.S. to stray away from finalizing the inviable results from Sunday.

