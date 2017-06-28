As one of the key behind-the-scenes players at Top Dawg Entertainment, Punch has had a big hand in curating the label’s talent. His force is undeniable within the organization, and he continues to drop off gem after gem through his own music as well.

Today (June 28), the Watts O.G. waxes poetic on a new song titled “2010 Vision,” an ode to TDE’s humble beginnings and early dreams for success in the music industry.

“So my friend @answer_elle sent me a record she recorded called ‘American Dad’ awhile ago,” Punch write online. “The song was always stuck in my head because her voice inflection and tonality is extremely distinctive. Also then the different melodies she used where just hypnotic I had my guy @RealHBeats flip her vocals and guitar. It inspired reflection.”

