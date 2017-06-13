Pusha T’s Long-Awaited Album Is “85%” Complete

Pusha T has been working on his highly-anticipated King Push album for the past four years. But it looks like the exhausting wait is close to being over – 85% close that is. During a recent interview at the Adidas “Run for the Oceans” event, Pusha spilled that his album was a majority of the way complete.

“I’m gonna say I’m at 85%,” told Complex when asked about the album’s progress. “Strong 85%. Great beats, great lyrics. It’s time. It’s rap time for sure.”

As for production, the album was originally projected to be mastered by Pharrell and Chad Hugo, but Push confirmed that Kanye West has played the most significant role. “It’s mostly Kanye West. The beats, I’m telling you, I’m giving you the science. Good beats. Crack,” he said. Kanye has reportedly been cooped up somewhere in Wyoming working on his own album, but it’s nice to hear he’s come out of hiding to help out a friend.

King Push will follow up King Push – Darkest Before Dawn: The Prelude, which debuted in Dec. 2015. Pusha T did not reveal a possible release date or tracklist, but with less than 20% of the project left to go, hopefully we will hear something soon. Watch Pusha’s interview below (2:30 mark), and keep it locked her, for more updates.