Ahead of Queen of the South’s Season 2 premiere, where Snow Tha Product will make her television debut, the Chicana rapper unveils a musical snack to whet our appetites.

Commissioned to soundtrack the USA drama-thriller, Snow’s contribution is both on screen and behind the booth.

READ: Snow Tha Product Has Plenty “Problems” But Your Favorite Rapper Isn’t One

“Getting the chance to be on Queen Of The South this season was an amazing experience,” shares Snow, who plays Lil’ Traviesa (Lil T), a fearless and quick-witted woman running a prison drug trafficking operation through her gang members on the inside. “The cast and crew were like family and welcomed me with open arms. And being able to make a song for the show really brought it full circle for me.”

READ: Been Woke: Snow Tha Product On Surviving A Male-Dominated Industry

“You don’t gotta watch that throne, ’cause it’s mine/ Gimmie that crown ’cause it’s been my time,” spits the mafioso in a video backdropped by running scenes from the series.

Watch the West Coast representer lethally “Run That,” exclusively on VIBE.com. Queen of the South returns to USA Network Thursday, June 8, at 10 EST.