With a little less than a month before the Season Two premiere of Queen Sugar, Kofi Siriboe, Dawn-Lyen Gardner and Rutina Wesley filled into a Beverly Hills Four Seasons for a full day of press. The trio who play the Bordelon siblings–sometimes at odds, most times just trying to find their individual way–demonstrated a palpable brotherly-sisterly camaraderie in the few moments before their on-camera interview began.

The last time fans of the show caught up with Ralph Angel (Siriboe) Charley (Gardner) and Nova (Wesley) the trio were just beginning to get a handle on the 800-acre sugar cane farm left to them as an inheritance by their father. With the help of investors, Charley–who is still dealing with her estranged NBA husband’s philandering ways–purchased a sugar mill. The bold move added another layer of ownership and economic control for the family. Yet while Nova and Charley rejoice in the power move, Ralph Angel–the youngest and the one trusted the least with responsibility due to his criminal past–finds a letter written by his father months before his death declaring him the sole-inheritor of the land, placing an obvious wrench in the family plays.

The show, derived from the book with the same name written by author Natalie Baszile is back for a two-part premiere on the OWN Network. Tonight (June 20) and Wednesday (June 21) viewers pick-up right where Season One left off bringing the family love, drama and everything in between to the forefront.

Back at the Four Seasons however, the cast gets mic’d, takes one last look in the mirror and gets the cue from the camera man. A quick countdown begins and suddenly they leave their playful ways to the side and emerge as the professional actors tasked with bringing their characters to life.

During a sit-down with Vibe.com, Wesley speaks honestly about her self-righteous and sometimes hypercritical character Nova, and the self-examining that must take place, while Gardner and Siriboe examine the parallels of their characters both having to prove they’re capable of more than what people think they are.