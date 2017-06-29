It’s not everyday a young artist gets to speak with legendary musician and Vibe magazine founder Quincy Jones. Despite the talent 24-year-old Masego has exhibited in his career, having an opportunity to chat with the man behind Michael Jackson’s Off The Wall is an immense honor.

In the first installment of many one-on-one conversations with the composer, Masego sits with Jones inside his Los Angeles home to discuss travel, and the direct influence Jones’ music has on his budding career. When Masego picks Jones’ brain to get a feel for who are some of his favorite living legends, the answers varied from jazz to instrumentalist.

“Herbie Hancock, Wayne Shorter, Kamsai Washington, Robert Glasper and Esperanza Spalding,” the 84-year-old said. “You know, she don’t play.”

As part of Jones’ new business venture, the JBL E55BT Quincy Edition Headphones, the 29-time Grammy award winning musician has gathered artists and luminaries from across all genres at different points in their career to discuss the current state of music and where its headed. Hoping to soak up some information to one day become an OG in music himself, Masego asks Jones what he needs to do become a living legend.

“If you know where you come from, it’s easy to get where you’re going.”