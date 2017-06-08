Rae Sremmurd Performs “Swang” On ‘The Tonight Show’

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon welcomed Swae Lee and Slim Jxmmi back to their late night TV set for a performance of “Swang,” a single the group’s monstrous album, SremmLife 2.

Rae Sremmurd brought their high octane energy per usual with the one and only Roots Band providing the live instrumentation. As the lighting changes kept the visual aspect sharp, the boys gave the studio audience a preview of what their festival shows encompass.

