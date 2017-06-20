Raury, holder of good vibes and black excellence, is on quite a journey since reaching his 21st earthstrong. A part of his career path recently lead him to Men’s Fashion Week in Milan where he decided to make a bold political statement by staging a protest in a fashion show he was invited to participate in.

Speaking with GQ, the singer-songwriter explained exactly what prompted him to pull a fast one over fashion giants Dolce & Gabbana. The artist, who also holds a strong following on social media, says he was invited to take part in the designers’ Spring-Summer ’18 millennial-themed runway show with a bunch of social media cool kids. While the show took place on Saturday (June 17), Raury says he did a little research on the brand the day before and discovered their strong allegiance to First Lady Melania Trump.

D&G heads Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana faced public scrutiny for dressing Trump and even released a $245 t-shirt mocking the outcry which read, “Boycott Dolce & Gabbana.” They didn’t stop there as D&G released an ad with teens protesting the brand a la Kendall Jenner/Pepsi vibes.

Fueled with the new information 24 hours before he was set to walk in the show, the artist explained how he was personally offended by D&G. “It was a troll. Me, as a young man from Stone Mountain, Georgia, the birthplace of the Klu Klux Klan, I really felt this mockery of boycotting,” he said. “Who knows, if boycotts didn’t happen, if Rosa Parks and M.L.K. didn’t step up…who knows if I would even exist. Boycotting matters. Boycotting is real. Dolce’s entire campaign says it’s not real. I know that if I walk out there and support or endorse anything that sits next to Trump—or support someone who even makes dinner for Trump or whatever—then that means that I support Trump also. I have to let people know that I don’t support Trump and I don’t support those who are trying to undermine the voice of the people.”

In the final moments of the show, Raury took of his D&G garb, baring his skin with the notes, “PROTEST”, “DG GIVE ME FREEDOM,” and “I AM NOT YOUR SCAPEGOAT” on his chest. “I felt like Dolce & Gabbana was literally trying to use the youth to wash their hands of any sort of heat from anyone who wants to protest against them,” he said. “They’re using the sh*t out of us. We’re not scapegoats. You are not about to wash your hands with us.”

At the end the show, the “Devil’s Whisper” artist hopped of stage, left the clothes behind and tried to leave the building. Raury is hopeful that his stance is seen by those who know their power in their influence. “Show your true colors. And if you show your true colors, sh*t like this might happen to you,” he said. “That’s just the truth. If your message is cool, then it’s cool. But if it ain’t, millennials are going to come and let you know. And we won’t let up.”

Since the release of his 2015 projects All We Need and Indigo Child, the Atlanta native has gained co-signs from Andre 3000, Miguel and Kanye West. He was also a part of the XXL Freshman class that year with GoldLink, Def Loaf and Vince Staples.

