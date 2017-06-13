NYC vet Red Café starts his summer onslaught hard on ‘em with a new banger — “God Wanted Us To Be Lit” — as he finally releases his self-directed visuals for the litty tune. The lavish video, featuring French Montana and Wiz Khalifa features the trio mobbing and jet setting between the beautiful sandy beaches to the park with a cheetah on a leash. Yikes!

Don’t sleep on Wiz Khalifa on either becuse he delivers some standout rapid fire flows on this one. “God Wanted Us To Be Lit” is Red Café’s most recent offering after he dropped his compelling single Mula Ru & Al Bee Al. Both records will be featured on his forthcoming project, The Dope God 2, set for release this year.



“GWUTBL” is now available for sale on iTunes and all streaming services.