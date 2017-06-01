Regina King has a lot of cinematic projects in the works, but her latest script might be her most unique one yet. The actress is reportedly teaming up with legendary rapper Dana Dane to create a new hip hopera movie adaptation of Dane’s 1987 classic, “Cinderfella.”

For those who aren’t familiar with the 30-year-old hit, “Cinderfella” told the story of a dude from the projects in Brooklyn. Similar to the Disney original, Cinderfella had two step-brothers who treated him badly and a fairy godfather named Hurb, who swooped in to save the day just in time for the big house party. But instead of glass slippers, Hurb treated Cinderfella to a pair of fresh sneakers.

There is very little detail on the production and filming process at this time, but the script is reportedly complete and both King and Dane are on the hunt for cast members, TMZ reports. Ice Cube is also suspected of hopping on board with the project, according to the publication.

The movie adaptation is definitely in great hands. King has already signed on to create another adaptation project, No Place Safe, a series about the Atlanta child murders that plagued the city during the 70s and 80s. Not to mention, King does have some experience with Cinderella spin-offs; she previously starred in A Cinderella Story back in 2004.

Stay tuned for more details and updates about the hip hopera.