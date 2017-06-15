Remy Ma Addresses Ghostwriting Claims Made By Nicki Minaj

Remy Ma amplified her strain with Nicki Minaj during her historic set at Summer Jam on Sunday (June 11). While performing “ShETHER,” the Bronx native placed the Queens rapper on that mega-screen as the scathing lyrics filled MetLife Stadium.

Now, it looks like the war of words is picking up steam again. Previously, Minaj alluded to the notion that Remy’s husband and fellow lyricist, Papoose, serves as her ghostwriter. Per Billboard, the allegation was made public yet again on a forthcoming 2 Chainz track (“Realize”) where Minaj states: “I’ve been winning eight years consistently, at least respect it/ Papoose wrote a ‘Ether’ record, but I broke Aretha record.”

Remy recently got wind of the controversy and decided to address the situation on social media. In a five-minute video, the “All The Way Up” artist referenced her resume of self-penned hits that made waves before she met Papoose.

“You know what’s so crazy? Ni**as say Pap is writing for me. First of all, my husband is dumb nice… Ni**as ain’t never want to give him his props. Now, when ni**as get shethered, now all of a sudden, he’s writing my rhymes?” she said. “Who the f**k was writing my rhymes before I met him? I met Pap after ‘Lean Back,’ after ‘Conceited,’ after the ‘Ante Up (Remix),’ after all my mixtapes. Who was writing my s**t then?” Like, are you f**ing dumb? And I’m bigger than you. It ain’t about who’s bigger. It’s about who’s better.”

Both rappers have since called out each other’s pen game since the lyrical spar began. Listen to what else Remy had to say on the matter below.

