Earlier this year, Remy Ma revealed her experience with an ectopic pregnancy on Love & Hip Hop: New York, that resulted in a miscarriage. Now, the Bronx native plans to stand alongside other women who’ve encountered this ordeal by launching a fund to help those who are fighting fertility complications.

In a video interview with Essence, Remy said her organization will assist “women who are like me or have a similar situation to me, but they can’t afford it, could possibly get these procedures done and have children, because as a woman, that’s one of the things that you can do that no other being can do.”

Once Remy learned of her condition, the doctor said natural childbirth might prove far too dangerous given the condition of her fallopian tubes. “First I was distraught, I was embarrassed, I was ashamed, I felt less than a woman and [the doctor] assured me that was no way to feel and that for a certain amount of thousands of dollars, it can be fixed,” she said. “And because I have the finances, I never even thought twice about it.”

In January, the “All The Way Up” rapper published a statement on her Instagram account on the ectopic pregnancy and how she’ll continue to power through. “This was a hard time for me & my husband & we thought long and hard before deciding to share this part of our lives with you all,” she wrote. “…so I’m here to tell anyone going thru a similar situation that it is not over and God has the last say so.”

In a previous interview with Bossip, Remy highlighted the fact that in-vitro fertilization can be expensive for women who seek alternative options for having a child. “So many women have been through the same thing, and I realized that in-vitro is minimum $15,000 or $20,000, easily,” she said. “There’s no cheaper route. I have the money, so I didn’t think about it, but the average woman that this happens to doesn’t have that kind of money.”

Extrauterine pregnancy occurs when the fertilized egg is stationed outside of the uterus. According to americanpregnancy.org, this “happens in 1 out of 50 pregnancies.”

