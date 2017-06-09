Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj aren’t done going at each others necks — it seems. Last night (June 8), at a New York City listening session for 2 Chainz forthcoming Pretty Girls Love Trap Music, a snippet of Tit’s collaboration with Nicki surfaced was heard playing through the speakers. The Queens star apparently threw more shots at her Bronx nemesis.

READ: Nicki Minaj Revives Remy Ma Beef On 2 Chainz’s Leaked Track “Realize”

After the news spread online, the Boogie Down Bronx native fired back with her own “Mask Off (Freestyle).” Over Metro Boomin’s addictive flutes, Remy raps: “Murder next/Who I’m murder next?/Maybe her, nah she ain’t worth it yet/I burned you/Your new name is Bernadette.”

READ: Love Fills The Air In Fat Joe And Remy Ma’s Lavish “Heartbreak” Video

She also fired off these subliminal bars: “Pulled up riding in the range/You know you winning when your enemies is gang/Fake models hoes getting cute/Don’t hang yourself trying be up in the loop.”

Remy didn’t mention Barb’s name, but the shots are obvious here. Depending on who you ask, the Remy vs. Nicki beef started after the Bronx rapper threw some lyrics at Nicki on Phresher’s “Wait a Minute (Remix).” Then, Nicki clapped back on Jason Derulo’s “Swalla,” and Gucci Mane’s “Make Love,” resulting in Remy’s vicious “ShETHER” track.

READ: A$AP Ferg And Remy Ma Rep Their City In “East Coast” Video

On a lighter note, this weekend, Remy will take her talents to the Summer Jam stage out in New Jersey.