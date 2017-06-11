There’s probably no better place to perform at diss record than Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam, so it’s fitting that Remy Ma took full advantage of the opportunity. The Bronx rapper performed her Nicki Minaj diss “shETHER” to a roaring crowd at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday (Jun 11).

Besides taking some very clear shots at Minaj (she even aded memes to the stage production), Remy brought out MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Cardi B., Young M.A., and other female rappers to the Summer Jam 2017 stage.

Remy Ma just shut this whole shit down. Brought out QUEEN LATIFAH! @iamcardib! Young M.A! MC Lyte! Rah Digga! Son…and THEN did Shether… — Kozza (@Kozza) June 12, 2017

And then Remy Ma Just Either Nicki Minaj on that #SummerJam stage for The Culture 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/4SWn2JGxyj — Real👑Deplorable🐐 (@Culture_God) June 12, 2017

Of course, the show of unity could be another diss towards Minaj, but regardless of the beef, Remy gave hip-hop a moment to remember.

Check below for more footage of her Summer Jam performance.

Why Remy Ma put Nicki Minaj on the summer Jam screen?? pic.twitter.com/h99T8Mc6X8 — DJ Akademiks (@IamAkademiks) June 12, 2017

REMY MA BRINGS OUT LIL’ KIM AT SUMMER JAM 2017 SLAYING “QUIET STORM” 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ekn3AYnZs1 — 🔥SEAN JACKSON🔥 (@_ESSENCEOFSEAN_) June 12, 2017

