Watch Remy Ma Perform “shETHER” At Hot 97’s Summer Jam 2017

There’s probably no better place to perform at diss record than Hot 97’s annual Summer Jam, so it’s fitting that Remy Ma took full advantage of the opportunity. The Bronx rapper performed her Nicki Minaj diss “shETHER” to a roaring crowd at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium on Sunday (Jun 11).

Besides taking some very clear shots at Minaj (she even aded memes to the stage production), Remy brought out MC Lyte, Queen Latifah, Lil Kim, Cardi B., Young M.A., and other female rappers to the Summer Jam 2017 stage.

 

Of course, the show of unity could be another diss towards Minaj, but regardless of the beef, Remy gave hip-hop a moment to remember.

Check below for more footage of her Summer Jam performance.

