Rich the Kid has been tucked away somewhere clocking work hours, and fans have been patiently waiting for the release of the third installment of his mixtape series, Rich Forever.

Now all Rich The Kid loyalists can relax because the long awaited project is here in all its trap glory. The 11-song effort only features his artists Famous Dex and Jay Critch. Producers include Lab Cook, Richie Souf, 808Shawty, Lab Cook, Pierre Bourne, among others.

Rich Forever 3 is now available for purchase online as well.

In related Rich The Kid news, the ATL-based rapper recently inked a coveted deal with Interscope Records. Back in January, RTK was spotted in the studio with Kendrick Lamar. Unfortunately, music from that session has yet to surface.