Rich The Kid Releases Tracklist For ‘Rich Forever 3′

Rich the Kid’s nonstop outpour of music has made him one of the hardest working rappers next to Lil’ Wayne and Gucci Mane. Coming off a guest appearance on “WTF U Doin” with Young Thug, Quavo, and Duke, the Atlanta-based rapped has finally released the tracklist to his upcoming mixtape, Rich Forever 3, the follow-up to 2016’s Rich Forever 2.

The 16-song effort features only his homeboys and labelmates Jay Critch and Famous Dex. Laying down the production for this project are beat-makers like Lab Cook, Richie Souf, 808Shawty, Lab Cook, Pierre Bourne, among others.

Back in January, RTK was spotted in the studio with Kendrick Lamar. Unfortunately, music from that session has yet to surface.

The third installment of Rich Forever is slated to drop on June 16. Check out the tracklist below.

1. “Pardon Me” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

2. “Read About It” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex (prod. by Richie Souf)

3. “I Don’t Answer” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Richie Souf)

4. “Loose It” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

5. “You Flexing” Feat. Jay Critch and Rich The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

6. “Talk About” Feat. Jay Critch (prod. by Pierre Bourne)

7. “No Noise” Feat. Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

8. “VVS” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Laron)

9. “Fuck The Rest” Feat. Jay Critch and Rick The Kid (prod. by KSwisha and Lab Cook)

10. “Nintendo” Feat. Jay Critch and Rich The Kid (prod. by Laron)

11. “Moon Walkin” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rick The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

12. “Did It Again” Feat. Jay Critch and Rich The Kid (prod. by 808 Shawty)

13. “Rich Forever Outro” Feat. Jay Critch, Famous Dex and Rich The Kid (prod. by Lab Cook)

14. “Rockets” Feat. Jay Critch (prod. by Laron)