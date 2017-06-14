After garnering mass attention with his anti-Birdman/Cash Money record, “Idols Become Rivals,” Rick Ross puts color to his words with an official Ryan Synder-directed video (above).

The visual is set against the backdrop of Rozay’s 302-acre estate – the “Promise Land” – and is complete with all the lavish trimmings, including a series of luxury cars and the rapper’s signature Luc Belaire.

READ: Lil Wayne: “Birdman, Suck My D***”

The music video opens with a fearsome gospel, but truly climaxes when the 305 representer is seen burning bridges—literally, by setting to flames what is presumed to be Lil Wayne’s Cash Money contract.

After Ross released his ninth studio album, Rather You Than Me, back in March, Birdman had a few choice words for his former friend and colleague.

“I don’t get caught up in hoe s**t, man. I just keep doing what I’m doing and keep pushing,” Birdman told Billboard. “I don’t get caught up in that, I don’t play like that. I’m a man and I stand my ground and I do my thing. Numbers don’t lie, and that’s all I give a f**k about: numbers, and puttin’ them up.”

Let’s see how this all plays out.