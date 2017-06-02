Court-side seats were filled with celebrities whose net worth probably amounts to a billion dollars combined. From Jay Z to Kevin Hart to Marshawn Lynch, everyone tuned into Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors (June 1). Although the latter went home with an advantage (113-91), the talk of the town was Rihanna.

The ANTI artist voiced her support for LeBron James and the Cavs during regulation and even decided to keep her encouragement going once the game finished. In response to a Warriors fan, the “Work” singer said, “the king is still the king.”

While sports analysts dissected the match-up between James and Kevin Durant, social media users had their eyes on the latter and Rih.

Priceless reaction by Steph when KD was asked if he was looking at Rihanna in the crowd 😂 — ‘Don’t get in that trap’ pic.twitter.com/cyR8sD8OeQ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 2, 2017

“Rihanna here my g. Brush your hair. She got her toes out and you hooping. Trust me my g. You got this.” pic.twitter.com/sbwAb1lBJO — Kazeem Famuyide (@RealLifeKaz) June 2, 2017

Amazing.

Rihanna bows to LeBron then hits a dab and small waves a Warriors fan telling her to sit down.

💀 pic.twitter.com/q0IyIPIbGK — Rob Perez (@World_Wide_Wob) June 2, 2017

Congrats to KD on becoming the first NBA player to ever stare down Rihanna in front of his mom — Pablo S. Torre (@PabloTorre) June 2, 2017

When the squad is losing in front of Rihanna #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/ZFQHgiGcsf — The Undefeated (@TheUndefeated) June 2, 2017

Game 2 will take place on Sunday (June 4).