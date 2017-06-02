Rihanna Still Rides For LeBron James After Game 1 Loss: “The King Is Still The King”

2017 NBA Finals - Game One
CREDIT: Getty Images

Court-side seats were filled with celebrities whose net worth probably amounts to a billion dollars combined. From Jay Z to Kevin Hart to Marshawn Lynch, everyone tuned into Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors (June 1). Although the latter went home with an advantage (113-91), the talk of the town was Rihanna.

The ANTI artist voiced her support for LeBron James and the Cavs during regulation and even decided to keep her encouragement going once the game finished. In response to a Warriors fan, the “Work” singer said, “the king is still the king.”

While sports analysts dissected the match-up between James and Kevin Durant, social media users had their eyes on the latter and Rih.

Game 2 will take place on Sunday (June 4).

