Rihanna And DJ Khaled’s New Video Is Set Against The Cultural Backdrop Of Little Haiti

A neighborhood cornerstone, Miami’s Little Haiti Cultural Complex hosted Rihanna and DJ Khaled Monday night (June 5), serving as set for the pop empress’ new music video. R&B boy wonder Bryson Tiller also appeared on scene.

Following the announcement of a release date for Khaled’s upcoming Grateful album – boasting an already impressive roster that includes the likes of Beyoncé, Jay Z, Lil Wayne and Chance the Rapper, among others – the producer extraordinaire and social media guru took a grassroots approach in his highly anticipated collaboration with the Bajan princess.

“Vendors needed for Rihanna music video tonight in Little Haiti from 7pm to 2am at the Caribbean Marketplace,” reported the center hours ahead of filming.

At the tail end of May, the “We The Best” purveyor took to Instagram to gloat about a joint offering he cemented with Rihanna, a feat naysayers apparently purported to be impossible. “THEY SAID KHALED CANT GET @badgalriri Vocals,” he captioned. “Tell THEY I SAID HI !!!!! @badgalriri VOCALS IS IN !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!l GOD IS THE GREATEST !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

Another one, and evidently so. Stay tuned, Grateful descends June 23.

Rihanna and DJ Khaled on set at the @lhccmiami

Rihanna on set at the @lhccmiami