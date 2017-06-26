From the looks of it, Donald Trump isn’t the only person of influence using Twitter as a personal, political platform. Just this past Friday (June 23), the Bajan Queen, Rihanna, took to the social media platform to promote her interest in Global Partnership For Education.

Hey Navy – step up w/ me and be a @GlblCtzn ! Demand that #G20 leaders agree in July to 🆙 support 4 @GPforEducation https://t.co/laLQ7SYS7Q pic.twitter.com/mkI21fxkpM — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

Her tweets were centered around the pressing importance of the G20 summit that will be held in Hamburg, Germany next month. According to the Global Citizen website, there are “263 million children and youth [who] are currently out of school.” The Global Partnership For Education initiative wants to ensure that this is on the G20’s leaders list of priorities.

The “Wild Thoughts” songstress sought for followers who would “step up with her” to be a Global Citizen. A link attached to the tweet led to a Global Citizen’s web page that prompted visitors to “Take Action” and tweet something similar to the succession of messages following the bad gyal’s initial tweet.

The Harvard Humanitarian of the Year sent out a series of tweets directed at various global leaders questioning their stance on education funding for all of her 74.3 million followers to see. The leaders included Mauricio Macri of Argentina, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau of Canada, President Emmanuel Macron of France, and government spokesman Steffen Seibert of Germany.

hey there @mauriciomacri, what's your plan for Argentina to commit to #FundEducation? 🇦🇷 — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

🇨🇦 @JustinTrudeau I know you had our backs during the #GlobalCitizen Festival, will you recommit Canada to #FundEducation? — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

Germany, I'm checking in to see where we are on the commitment to #FundEducation w/ @GPforEducation? @regsprecher, I'm depending on you!😊 🇩🇪 — Rihanna (@rihanna) June 23, 2017

A concept alien to the acting president, Robyn Fenty’s messages sat well with the diverse group of global leaders, so much so that they responded back positively to her inquiries.

Hola @Rihanna! Education is in the central core of our political aims. Only education can change the world. @EstebanBullrich 🇦🇷 https://t.co/T49GIB0QXo — Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) June 24, 2017

.@rihanna we've got your back! Thanks to @mclaudebibeau who made sure girls' education is in our feminist international development policy. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) June 26, 2017

Hi @Rihanna, education is a key area of German development policy. We have nearly doubled spending since 2013.Thanks for spreading the word! https://t.co/ff4QX1rb0s — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 24, 2017

Just under three weeks ago, VIBE reported on Rihanna’s trip to the Southeast African country, Malawi with Global Citizen. Expressing her astonishment with the kids’ learning techniques, she stated, “It’s amazing the way they learn though. I love that they learn in melody. That’s my favorite thing.

In partnership with Global Citizens, Rihanna’s Clara Lionel Foundation is seeking to lock in funds of $3.1 billion within the next one to three years. The funds will help provide education to those youth who don’t have access to it due to poverty, conflict and discrimination.

Seeing that President Emmanuel Macron has yet to respond to Grammy Award winner’s prompt, so Global Citizen may need a tad more Twitter support from the Navy.