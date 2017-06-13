Fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers let out a collective sigh of sadness when the team fell 120-129 against the Golden State Warriors on Monday evening (June 12). Within that wave of somberness, one fan’s melancholy reaction made its way throughout the interweb.

One of the Cavs’ most vocal advocates — or probably LeBron James’ most recognizable supporter — Rihanna shared her immediate thoughts on Instagram by posting a scene from the classic Disney film, The Lion King.

“#LongLiveTheKing #KingisStillKingBitch (whispers congrats to KD, cause….ROCNation),” the highly-decorated singer wrote. “BUT: me and @mdollas11 beefing all summer!”

This marks the Warriors’ Kevin Durant’s first NBA championship ring since he made the still-stinging decision to depart from the Oklahoma City Thunder.

In July 2016, the DMV native published a statement on why he decided to take his talents to the GSW. “The primary mandate I had for myself in making this decision was to have it based on the potential for my growth as a player — as that has always steered me in the right direction,” Durant wrote. “But I am also at a point in my life where it is of equal importance to find an opportunity that encourages my evolution as a man: moving out of my comfort zone to a new city and community which offers the greatest potential for my contribution and personal growth.”

According to Bleacher Report, Durant inked a two-year contract upwards of $54 million.