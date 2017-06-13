Rome Castille has got style and a fire flow that is hard to deny. The newcomer from South Central recently dropped his new single, “Jean Gaultier,” which highlights his dapper fashion sense and big dreams in a way that will get both men and women bobbing their heads this summer.

While he’s an artist in his own right, Castille’s flow and vibe is reminiscent of Fonzworth Bentley and possibly even Andre 3000. On the nearly 3-minute, uptempo track, which is named after French couture designer, Jean Paul Gaultier, the rapper matches a rapid flow with charming and head banging instrumentals to discuss everything from fashion to his upbringing. “Aye, I already know what your into / You think I look good, girl me too / Aye it’s not enough / Don’t worry about it unless you brought it up / I’m young, black, and handsome and I got enough / I love this lifestyle but it’s not enough,” he raps on the hook.

Castille is a man of his word. While many rap about their lavish lifestyle and great fashion sense, the rapper seems to be living up to it. He is reportedly a brand ambassador for the LA based men’s accessory brand, Pocket Square Clothing as well.

Listen to Rome Castille’s smooth track, “Jean Gaultier” below.