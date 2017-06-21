Romeo Santos will be celebrating big on July 21. The reason? The bachata superstar has announced that he will be spending his 36th birthday by releasing his highly anticipated album Golden. Yes! The forthcoming LP finally has a date.

The “Heroe Favorito” singer made the announcement on Monday evening (June 19) by posting on Instagram a video with the date “7/21/2017″ in golden letters. “I tried to tell ‘em,” he wrote.

READ: La Familia: Meet The Artists Of Roc Nation Latin

Golden will be Santos’ first album since 2014 when he released Fórmula, Vol 2. In celebration of its release, Santos partnered with SBS for a invitation-only intimate concerts in three major U.S. cities: New York (Aug. 9), Los Angeles (Aug. 11) and Miami (Aug. 15). Check out his announcement about Golden below.

A post shared by Romeo Santos (@romeosantos) on Jun 19, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

This article originally appeared on Billboard.