Actor and R&B singer Rotimi pulls hip-hop heavyweights 50 Cent and T.I. for seductive strip club venture in new video for his single “Nobody.”

Also known as Dre on Starz’s Power, Rotimi is surrounded by too many beautiful—and scantily clad—women to count. The movement of bodies under neon lights and staccato-cut scenes that match the beat make the viewer feel like they just been given V.I.P access to all of the excitement and temptation.

The video premiered on BET Jams earlier this week. Hit play above.