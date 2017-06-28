OVO’s Roy Wood$ And MadeinTYO Find Dark Solace In “Instinct” (Video)

OVO’s Roy Wood$ and MadeinTYO enter a dark realm in their “Instinct” music video. Directed by Elliot Clancy Osberg, the flick features both boys scurrying about through the night’s cover with several sinister looking chicks by their sides.

READ: OVO’s Roy Wood$ Releases His ‘EXIS’ Mixtape

Roy will be switching gears soon to release his awaited Say Less album. For now, you can still grab the crooner’s Nocturnal project available on all streaming platforms and iTunes.

READ: OVO Radio: Roy Wood$ Debuts “Skrt (Remx)”