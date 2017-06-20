Royce da 5’9″ Finally Releases Part Four Of ‘The Bar Exam’ Mixtape

Royce da 5’9″ is on a roll. With very little notice, The Slaughterhouse member unleashed his much anticipated DJ Green Lantern-hosted mixtape, The Bar Exam 4.

TBE 4 is the follow-up to 2010’s The Bar Exam 3. With a heavy dose of music, this project tops out at 28 songs, and features the likes of Nick Grant, Elzhi, Westside Gunn, and Conway as well as his Slaughterhouse team on “Chopping Block.”

Yesterday (June 19), the Detroit native released the lyrically stellar “C Delores,” a six-minute exercise of potent and witty hip-hop over Lupe Fiasco’s “Mural.” During the early part of 2016, Royce also released his Layers album.

Stream The Bar Exam 4 below on Datpiff.