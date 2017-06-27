Russell Westbrook won big Monday night (June 26) at the inaugural NBA Awards. The Oklahoma City Thunder point guard earned the first ever MVP trophy. Taking to the stage, the 28-year-old grew emotional as he thanked Oklahoma City fans, as well as his family and wife who was in the audience.

“I remember growing up just being home, playing the video games and stuff with my pops, and my mom sitting there and my brother and just talking about maybe one day I could be the MVP. Obviously I was joking at the time,” Westbrook said.”But now to be standing here with this trophy next to me is a true blessing, man, and it’s an unbelievable feeling, something that I can never imagine.”

Following Westbrook’s heartfelt speech, Michael Jordan reached out to Westbrook congratulating him on his award, and also encouraging him to keep working towards his championship ring.

“Congrats, Russell,” Jordan captioned. “I got my first MVP award before my first wrong too! Keep going”