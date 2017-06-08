Ryan Coogler And Michael B. Jordan Reunite For Standardized Test Scandal, ‘Wrong Answer’

This dynamic film duo continues their silver screen prowess with another sure-to-be-impactful reel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan are set to create their fourth movie together titled Wrong Answer.

READ: A Twitter User Has Cast Michael B. Jordan And Idris Elba In A Fictitious Espionage Film

This visual journey will re-tell the New Yorker’s 2014 story on the Atlanta Public Schools’ widespread cheating scandal concerning standardized tests. Jordan will step into the role of Damany Lewis, a math teacher who was one of 11 educators involved in the incident.

In a 2015 cover story with VIBE, Jordan spoke briefly on the movie’s beginnings and said he’s trying to bring awareness to the stories that don’t receive enough attention.

“I’m trying to shine a light on doing films that get people to think about the things we have in place: our systems, education, judicial, police brutality with Fruitvale Station,” he said. “I want to tell the contemporary black male experience today of those situations of how we’re treated.”

READ: Michael B. Jordan: Black Star Rising

Coogler and Jordan are currently shooting Black Panther, which is reportedly slated for release in 2018. Details on Wrong Answer are still forthcoming.