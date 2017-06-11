Sasha Obama Looks All Grown Up In Photos From Her Sweet 16 Birthday Party
Sasha Obama turned 16 on Saturday (June 10) and the internet can’t get over how fast she’s growing up. We already know Michelle and Barack have been slowly returning back to the spotlight since leaving the White House, and while we don’t see them as much usual, a few pics from Sasha’s birthday party managed to make their way around the web.
READ: Sasha And Malia Obama’s Final Hours In The White House Were Humble And Sweet–Just Like Them
The teen celebrated her birthday at a private bash with family in friends including her parents and maternal grandmother.
According to the YBF, the party photos were taken last month.
The fact the we don’t hear (or even see much) of Sasha shows that the former first daughter has been able to live a pretty normal life, while wrapping up her high school years. Still, it’s hard to believe that Michelle and Barack’s youngest daughter was only 6 years old when they moved into the White House.
To celebrate her Sweet 16, the internet decided to shower Sasha with some (age appropriate) birthday praise.
Peep the Twitter reactions to her birthday photos below.
https://twitter.com/_ThreeLs/status/873713635079720961
Sasha Obama looking so classy. The Obama family’s melanin is on point. 🙌🏾🙆🏾🙆🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/DEB94NgS1j
— ✌🏾 (@AbNoorAlways) June 11, 2017
Sasha has grown up. Looking like a model!
-#SashaObama #HappyBirthdaySashaObama pic.twitter.com/PkgSz7MPlr
— blackpridebrownlove (@KaylinWinters2) June 10, 2017
Happy Birhday #SashaObama ! 16 and SWEET!! So beautiful are YOU!! Enjoy your special DAY!! 🎈🎉🎁🎂🎈❤️
— DBurrel200 (@DBurrell200) June 11, 2017
Happy Birthday Sasha!!!
READ: Moving Vans Have Been Spotted Outside of Obama’s New D.C. Home