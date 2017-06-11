Sasha Obama turned 16 on Saturday (June 10) and the internet can’t get over how fast she’s growing up. We already know Michelle and Barack have been slowly returning back to the spotlight since leaving the White House, and while we don’t see them as much usual, a few pics from Sasha’s birthday party managed to make their way around the web.

READ: Sasha And Malia Obama’s Final Hours In The White House Were Humble And Sweet–Just Like Them

The teen celebrated her birthday at a private bash with family in friends including her parents and maternal grandmother.

According to the YBF, the party photos were taken last month.

A post shared by Sasha Obama (@sashmno) on Jun 11, 2017 at 6:38am PDT

The fact the we don’t hear (or even see much) of Sasha shows that the former first daughter has been able to live a pretty normal life, while wrapping up her high school years. Still, it’s hard to believe that Michelle and Barack’s youngest daughter was only 6 years old when they moved into the White House.

To celebrate her Sweet 16, the internet decided to shower Sasha with some (age appropriate) birthday praise.

Peep the Twitter reactions to her birthday photos below.

https://twitter.com/_ThreeLs/status/873713635079720961

Sasha Obama looking so classy. The Obama family’s melanin is on point. 🙌🏾🙆🏾🙆🏾‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DEB94NgS1j — ✌🏾 (@AbNoorAlways) June 11, 2017

Happy Birhday #SashaObama ! 16 and SWEET!! So beautiful are YOU!! Enjoy your special DAY!! 🎈🎉🎁🎂🎈❤️ — DBurrel200 (@DBurrell200) June 11, 2017

Happy Birthday Sasha!!!

1️⃣6️⃣🎉 A post shared by Sasha Obama (@sashmno) on May 22, 2017 at 6:59am PDT

F•R•I•E•N•D•S A post shared by Sasha Obama (@sashmno) on May 23, 2017 at 8:45am PDT

READ: Moving Vans Have Been Spotted Outside of Obama’s New D.C. Home