It looks like Schoolboy Q’s Snapchat has been the place to be recently. After giving fans a glimpse of TDE’s hilariously strict studio rules via the mobile app, the Blank Face MC revealed that he’s been in the booth, and recorded “like 50 songs” for his next album.

READ: ScHoolboy Q Releasing A New Album Soon?

He recorded his computer screen, which had several music files on it. In the brief clip, Groovy Q says “All these songs I’ve recorded for the album. G*d damn. Like 50 songs.”

CREDIT: Snapchat- @hoovaq/ Reddit

Earlier in the year while performing with Ab-Soul in Los Angeles, Q said that he “might just have” an album ready for fans to listen to after label mate SZA drops her (newly-released) LP CTRL.

Looks like fans will have to wait with bated breath for the follow up to his 2016 project.