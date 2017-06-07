LOL: Schoolboy Q Leaks TDE’s Hilariously Strict Studio Rules

Schoolboy Q took to Snapchat to give fans a glimpse of Top Dawg Entertainment’s rules that guests and workers must abide by to get the proper creative juices flowin’. Might we note, the rules are a tad bit strict, but nonetheless, hysterical.

READ: TDE CEO Confirms SZA, ScHoolBoy Q, And Jay Rock Albums For 2017

The label, which is home to Q, Kendrick Lamar and SZA among many others, outlined five core rules to follow while spending time in their studios.

“If you not the homie, don’t come in here!” reads the disclaimer before the rules. “If you are the homie, but you with somebody that’s not the homie, don’t come in here.”

TDE’s studio rules deserve to be carved into tablets of stone pic.twitter.com/PqfI2ikAi9 — andy (@aboynamedandy) June 6, 2017

1. If you ain’t one of the homies don’t be Instagramming you creepy m*thaf**ka. I don’t wanna look on yo twitter and find a creepy a** pic of me or one of the homies, matter of fact, No Twitter or Instagram in the studio! Act like you been around a bunch of rich ni**az from the bottom before!

2. If the homies just met you and decide to clown your bitch a**, sit there and deal with it. It’s part of the creative juices.

3. Don’t touch, ask, or reach for Q’s weed, unless he thinks you cool enuff to pass it to you. We only smoke stersonals around here boy.

4. Shut up and look ugly for the homies.

5. Remember these rules and you might get a meal out the food budget!

READ: Ab-Soul Believes Kendrick Lamar Is Channeling K. Dot On ‘DAMN.’

All in all homies, don’t disregard these rules, or you’ll get the “tip” put on ya. Get it? Got it? Good!