Ten years after Sebastian Telfair’s arrest for criminal possession of a weapon, the former NBA athlete has been detained again on Sunday morning (June 11), after NYPD officials found a slew of firearms and drugs in a Ford truck. The discovery was made during a traffic stop.

According to TMZ, Jami Thomas, 18, was arrested alongside Telfair in Brooklyn, New York. It’s unclear what the arsenal was meant to be used for, but Pix 11 reporter Myles Miller tweeted a photo of the artillery that was confiscated by law enforcement.

BREAKING: @NBA star Sebastian Telfair arrested in BK with semi-automatic gun, loaded guns, loads of ammunition and marijuana, PD sources pic.twitter.com/6hdhSdyXlS — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 11, 2017

Before Telfair, 32, played overseas in China, he was a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, the Cleveland Cavaliers, L.A. Clippers and Boston Celtics.

Details are still forthcoming.