Serena Williams is expecting her first child with fiance Alexis Ohanian, and she is flaunting her excitement and growing baby bump on the cover of Vanity Fair for the magazine’s August 2017 print edition.

The greatest tennis player of all-time was photographed in all her pregnant glory by famed photographer Annie Leibovitz. For the shoot, she’s totally nude, her prominent bump is front and center.

CREDIT: Vanity Fair/ Annie Leibovitz

For the cover story, Williams discusses her unlikely love story with the “high cotton of high tech” Ohanian, who is the co-founder of the site Reddit.

According to the story, Ohanian had never seen a tennis match before he started dating the athlete, and he once turned down a lesson from her just to tell his friends that he turned down a tennis lesson from Serena Williams.

After playing poorly during her first match of 2017, Williams started to practice her backhand swing over 2,000 times until she got it right. However, she and a friend noticed something physically was off with her after she got sick during practice.

CREDIT: Vanity Fair/ Annie Leibovitz

She took a pregnancy test “just for fun” and when she saw the positive results of it, she panicked because of her upcoming tournament, The Australian Open. While she was hesitant to play aggressively, she still won the tournament this year, all seven straight sets.

“I’m trying to enjoy the little freedom I have left,” says the tennis champ about her life before the newborn comes. For now, she and her man are enjoying the ride. Read the full story here.