On Wednesday afternoon (May 31), social media users expressed their joy when the gender of Serena Williams’ baby was seemingly revealed by her sister and fellow tennis champ, Venus Williams. However, the mommy-to-be put a halt on the celebration to clear the air on that baby girl statement.

READ: Did Venus Williams Reveal The Gender Of Sister Serena’s Baby?

In a post that Serena published on Instagram, she shared that she’ll learn of the baby’s gender once she gives birth. “I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is prob the best surprise you can ever have!” she typed. “So to clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favors I can get them to do for me next.”

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Jun 1, 2017 at 4:19am PDT

The world-renowned G.O.A.T accidentally revealed that she’s expecting her first child on Snapchat back in April. Williams and her fiance, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, have since posted images of themselves to showcase their elation with all of this good news.

A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 19, 2017 at 6:09am PDT

Fun day out and about with @audemarspiguet A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 9, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

Watch: the Diamond outrage by one of my partners @audemarspiguet Dress @donatella_versace @versace_official earrings: @xivkarats overall: LOVE A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on May 2, 2017 at 1:59pm PDT

My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry 🙈 A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on Apr 17, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

Perfect weekend. 📸 @valvogt A post shared by Alexis Ohanian 🗽 (@alexisohanian) on May 29, 2017 at 12:46pm PDT

We’ll just have to wait and see.

READ: Serena Williams Serves Up Poetic Response To Racist Comment About Her Pregnancy