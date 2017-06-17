Let’s be honest, it’s pretty tricky to buy gifts for Father’s Day. You might’ve given the best gift during the holidays or during his Earthstrong, leaving your June 18 nice and empty. Don’t fret, we’ve all been there, which is why we’ve gathered some of the best last minute treats that will make this Father’s Day the best one yet.

From Sonos’ innovative speakers to Crown Royal’s flavorful wine barrel finish, these gifts will be good to Pops and your wallet.

You’re welcome.

For The “Hip Tech Dad”

Sonos Play Speakers

Sonos allows the best bass for your buck with their PLAY:1 and PLAY:5 speakers. Sleek, portable and easy to use, the speakers provide crystal clear sounds that send grooves throughout your home. Powered through the SONOS app, Dad can play DJ with access to his iTunes or Spotify playlists straight from his phone.

Find out more about SONOS speakers here.

G-Shock (G-STEEL Collection)

Sure, we have clocks on our phones, but there’s nothing like the look and feel of a classic watch. With G-Shock’s G-Steel collection, traditional elements meet a futuristic finish. A smaller bezel (in gold or blue) also allow the watch to be worn in the office or at the gym.

Get Dad on the list for this watch as it will be available to masses next month. Check out more details here.

Even Headphones

Yes, you can get $10 headphones at the bodega, but you won’t get the same power. With Even, their headphones are made specifically for your frame of sound. With the patented Even EarPrint technology, a series of tests are taken through the headphones right before you’re able to use them. This allows sound to be distributed solely based on how Dad hears sounds.

Paired in a stylist fashion, these headphones are pretty much all you need to tune everyone out and turn the music up. Get them here.

For The “Spirited Dad”

Crown Royal’s Wine Barrel Finished

Ironically crowned as the second expression in the Crown Royal Noble Collection, the flavor has just right amount of warmth and spice. The finish comes directly from its time in Cabernet Sauvignon wine barrels, making the outcome that much sweeter. The brand has also turned up the fun on Father’s Day with an interactive game that allows you place Dad in fine art. Check it out here.

Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège

The classic cognac takes on a new form with V.S.O.P Privilège. The flavor includes grapes from four vineyards, blending effortlessly with aged barrels. “This Cognac works for any occasion because of these balanced flavor characteristics,” Jordan Bushell, U.S. Ambassador of Mixology and Brand Education shared. “Cognac was actually a popular ingredient when classic cocktails were being created in the 1800s until the Phylloxera pest destroyed many vineyards in France between the 1870s to the 1890s, impacting the grapes used to create Cognac and making it extremely pricey to use. Now, more & more people are discovering Cognac through cocktails, especially Millennials, and Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège is the perfect representation of the entire category.” What better way to bring the flavors of today to Dad? Try out V.S.O.P Privilège here.

BACARDÍ Major Lazer Limited Edition Rum

Everyone loves “limited edition,” especially Pops. BACARDÍ’s Major Lazer Limited Edition Rum brings together a blend of light and dark flavors aged up to four years. Partnering with dancehall mavens Major Lazer, Diplo, Jillionaire and Walshy Fire made sure to include their favorite components of the Caribbean into the final product. Cop a bottle here.

For The “Wild Card Dad”

ManCrates

These curated packages include everything you need for the mainly dad but also the unpredictable one. Sent with a crowbar, choose over 90 different crates that tap into Dad’s love for food, hunting, sports and even zombie survival. Some of the new crates include the Gin-Fusion Refill Kit, Smooth Face Mini Crate, On the Water Pack, Auto-Care Crate, and the Chef Knife Making Kit. You might win child of the year with this gift. Check them out here.

