Tia Mowry Confirms A ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot Is In The Works

Everyone’s favorite twin duo is working their way back to our televisions—and no, we’re not talking Mary-Kate and Ashley. Tia Mowry confirmed with Nylon magazine on Wednesday (May 31) that she and her sister, Tamera, have been working on a reboot of their hit comedy series, Sister, Sister, but admits it’s harder than either of the women anticipated.

“We’re looking, right now, for a producer and a writer, someone who can kind of be a leader of the pack in regards to running the show,” Tia Mowry began. Apparently, people aren’t sticking to the idea as swiftly as the duo would hope.

“I thought people would kind of be jumping on it, but it’s a lot harder than my sister and I thought it would be. Everything in my career has always been a challenge.”

The mom of one plans on continuing to seek “out more fun and inspiring ways to get people in the kitchen.” Currently, Mowry is host to Tia Mowry At Home on the Cooking Channel where she prepares fast and healthy meals, despite her busy lifestyle.

Upon reminiscing on her favorite moments on the show with the likes of Taraji P. Henson, Kobe Bryant, Gabrielle Union, and more, Mowry admits she’d want her character, Tia Landry to replicate her actual life as a mother and wife. Unbeknownst to many, the Mowry twins would sit with the producers and update them on what was going on in their lives and use that as material for the show.

“A lot of people might not know this, but every year at the beginning of the season, me and my sister would sit down with the producers and tell them what’s going on with our lives in real life, and they would turn those into stories.”

When they couldn’t experience regular things other teenagers would do because of the show, they’d fill in the gaps on their script and live vicariously through their characters. Little did they know, most of us watching were living vicariously through them whether it came to their fashion or Tia’s on-screen boyfriend, Tyreke Scott. So, if the show does come to light, it’ll be every 90s kids dream come true.

