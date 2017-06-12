Smirnoff has some serious jokes. The alcohol brand took an opportunity to mix politics with comedy on its national billboards and ads by trolling Donald Trump and his reported ties with Russia and the ongoing Comey, FBI investigation.

Obviously the ad, which has reportedly been spotted on some New York MTA trains, has received mixed reactions. While Trump supporters aren’t in favor of it’s snarky humor and have even pledged to boycott the vodka company, many Twitter users are commending the brand on it’s trolling techniques. We’ll give this an ‘A’ for wittiness.

Spotted from the train: @SmirnoffUS most gangsta ad. pic.twitter.com/KWahWvXei4 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) June 12, 2017

Even Smirnoff is trolling the Liar-in-Chief! pic.twitter.com/ejW9Kvlqnn — philip harris (@pharris830) June 12, 2017