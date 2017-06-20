Snoop Dogg recently dropped the visuals for his Rick Rock-collaborated track, “Moment I Feared,” and it appears to be poking fun at Young Thug and the game’s new generation of rappers. Being the legend that Snoop is, it’s hard to think he would pull a Funkmaster Flex and throw shade at the younger talent, nevertheless, the video is definitely sending some kind of message.

The 8-minute opens to the GGN talk show, where host Snoop Dogg talks with Rick Rock about the state of hip hop. Despite acknowledging that the new kids are very different from the vets Snoop came up with, he saluted them for evolving the genre. “I commend the young artists for doing they thing,” Snoop said. “They different. They look different, they rap different. But shit, that’s what hip hop is supposed to be… Originality, I give them a big thumbs up.”

As the base drops, the show introduces the audience to a new, fictional rapper named Fonz D-lo, who seemed to have a knack for rocking dreads and wearing purses and dresses. A particularly memorable outfit was a dress that resembled the one Young Thug wore on his Jeffery album cover. During the interview portion of the talk show, Fonz also commented on his unique fashion sense. “Personally, everybody’s hating on me because they can’t do what I do, the fabrics that I wear,” Fonz D-lo said, which sounds a lot like what Lil Uzi Vert said about his own style following criticism on social media.

The “Moment I Feared” video is coming from Snoop’s Neva Left album, which dropped in May 2017. Snoop’s commentary probably won’t get a rise out of Thugger or Lil Uzi, but it definitely shows a veteran’s comedic perspective on the direction hip hop is moving toward.

Check out the music video above.