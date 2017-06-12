While Snoop Dogg has taken both critical praise and heat for his politically controversial video with BADBADNOTGOOD and Kaytranada, “Nightfall (Remix),” he continues to not let up with his social commentary on his new visual from his Neva Left album, “Revolution” featuring October London.

The compelling video takes place between a Middle Eastern village and a Los Angeles neighborhood, however, the residents switch places. We see striking images such as African-American men being chased and arrested by LAPD and a young boy recording it all in the village while we view a struggling Muslim family in L.A.

The Doggfather’s delivery and overall performance is at his most emotional and passionate yet as he gives us heavy hitting quotables like, “Nowhere to turn, nowhere to go/My blood is burning, I’m ‘bout to blow/Huey, Martin, and Malcolm those are my peers/They been doing ni**as like this for hundreds of years/Poppin’ us, fear, now it’s time for us to clap back/But this time we gon’ bust them the f**k back/We ain’t runnin’, we shootin’ and lookin’ forward/Anybody, somebody, everybody on the floor.”

Watch the compelling video below and get Snoop’s new album, Neva Left now.