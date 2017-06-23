On certain occasions, Snoop Dogg is known for providing comic relief that he either created or shared on his highly active Instagram account. Recently, the veteran rapper debuted a video for his track, “Moment I Feared,” where he depicts seemingly recognizable rappers by way of dresses or wigs — all in the name of fun and acting, per the award-winning artist.

In one frame, the Cali representer appeared to step into Young Thug’s shoes to re-create his album artwork for JEFFERY. To reassure spectators that the D-O-double-G refrained from “poking fun at nobody,” he spoke with HipHopDX on the images that were depicted in the visual.

“It’s a lot of people it could be but it’s just me letting people know that I respect what the youngsters are doing,” Snoop said. “This is what they do. How they do it. I respect that.” It’s safe to say that Uncle Snoop has nothing but love for the younger generation of rappers.

Revisit the video below.