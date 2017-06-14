Sofi Green is back with a new #Greenmix which is a revamp of Sahbabii’s “Pull Up With Ah Stick.” The track is currently killing the airwaves so naturally the remixes have already spilled all over our timelines.

Not long after Young Thug jumped on the official remix, Green felt the need to flex on her own version of the record. Sofi shifts gears and switches up the flow of the Lil Voeotb produced record for her brand new single “Come Through With Them Bricks.” The “Love & Hip Hop NY” star gave us a glimpse into her inner hustler in her fresh set of bars.

“Focused on the green/No clockin in, $12,000 in the Masi/Bannin them ends, All about the check, Give a fuck about a friend, Hustlers gotta flex, Hustlers gotta win,” flows Sofi on the track.

The #GreenMix comes ahead of her forthcoming EP Minnie Jackson.

Get down with the sh*ts and push play on Sofi Green’s “Come Through With The Bricks.”