Solange FaceTimes Young Fan After Adorable Twitter Post

Twitter may be a place where LOL’s and all-around silliness goes to roam. However, it’s also a place where dreams can come true.

READ: 2017 BET Awards: 5 Of The Most Memorable Acceptance Speeches

A little girl named Ghazi caught R&B superstar Solange’s eye and heart on Twitter a few days ago, after her father posted that she was pretending to FaceTime the singer.

“lol my daughter is officially obsessed with @SolangeKnowles, she’s pretending to FaceTime her here,” he wrote in the caption of a tweet accompanying a video of his toddler daughter looking into the camera and saying “hi…hi Miss Solange!”

lol my daughter is officially obsessed with @solangeknowles, she’s pretending to FaceTime her here 😂 #funnybaby pic.twitter.com/70yCHVwFRm — Shawn Theodore (@_xst) June 23, 2017

As adorable as it sounds, it was equally as precious to watch. Solange messaged the girl’s father, and they were able to set up a real-life FaceTime sesh between the “Cranes In The Sky” musician and Ghazi.

omg heyyyy girl heyyy

bouta slide in your DM’s so we can really FaceTime ❤️ https://t.co/yEtSWZWJYK — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) June 23, 2017

Judging by the tweet Solange posted on Friday (Jun. 23), her FaceTime meeting with Ghazi was enjoyable.

“Ok so, Ghazi is everything,” she wrote. “She sang to me, we did some deep breathing, and she waved goodbye with her feet. My type of gal.” Even more perfect? Ghazi surprised the singer with a rendition of “Happy Birthday,” as she turned 31 on Sunday, Jun. 25.

READ: The 10th Annual Roots Picnic Was The Perfect Start To Black Music Month

Leave it to Solange (and Twitter) to make a little girl’s dream come true.

Ok so, Ghazi is everything.

She sang to me, we did some deep breathing, and she waved goodbye with her feet.

My type of gal❤️ pic.twitter.com/n0fPURUSy8 — solange knowles (@solangeknowles) June 23, 2017

That’s my baby Ghazi! She sang Happy Birthday to @solangeknowles – most awesome “good girl Friday” ever! #dadlife winning! https://t.co/i7xWKJV3zN — Shawn Theodore (@_xst) June 23, 2017