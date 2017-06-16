Last night, Jay Z lit up the Twittersphere with what prematurely looked like a happy drunk rant. He rattled off the names of artists old and young, novice and veteran who’ve inspired him. The reason for his high was his historic induction to the Songwriters Hall of Fame last night (June 15).

Fellow inductees alongside Mr. Carter (who physically wasn’t in attendance) were Berry Gordy, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis, Max Martin and Robert Lamm & James Pankow p/k/a “Chicago.” Caroline Bienstock, Alan Menken, Ed Sheeran and Pitbull were special honorees, while Benny Blanco, Jon Bon Jovi, Johnny Gill, Whoopi Goldberg, John Leguizamo, Pat Monahan, Usher and others served as presenters and performers.

Watch the performances from the festivities here and flip through for photos.

