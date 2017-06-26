Spike Lee’s “She’s Gotta Have It” Series Will Debut On Netflix This Thanksgiving

CREDIT: Getty Images

She’s Gotta Have It and apparently, so do we. Following the announcement, made nearly a full 365 days ago, Netflix will deliver the classic movie in episodic series-form due this Thanksgiving. BET debuted the announcement during their awards show on Sunday evening (June 25).

This will mark the first time Spike Lee’s directing chops will separate from his staple documentaries and movie theater classics. What better way to enter the television arena than with his $7 million-dollar grossing silver screen debut as his stepping stone? But, the 60-year-old director can’t take all the credit for seeing this idea from the jump. According to the Crooklyn creator, his wife, Tonya Lewis Lee had the vision, while he made the magic happen.

“It was my wife, Tonya Lewis Lee, producer in her own right, who had the vision to take my film from the big screen and turn it into an episodic series,” the He Got Game writer and producer began. “It had not occurred to me at all. Tonya saw it plain as day. I didn’t.”

The film’s producer held an inclusive open call for “the new Spike Lee joint” in Brooklyn during October 2016. The casting call, posted to the Peabody Award winner’s Instagram, called for actors ranging from ages 18 to 80 of all nationalities.

OPEN CALL for the NEW SPIKE LEE JOINT Barbara McNamara Casting is having an open call for actors in the NYC area. WHEN: Monday, October 3rd WHERE: Brooklyn Masonic Temple 317 Clermont Ave. (Dekalb and Lafayette Ave) Fort Greene, Brooklyn 11205 Looking for all nationalities age 18-80 Filming will take place October 11th – January 25TH SAG/AFTRA actors 5PM-6:30PM NON UNION actors 6:30-8PM ALL TALENT MUST BE ABLE TO WORK IN USA and have valid proof of ID. Please bring updated headshot and resume along with 2 forms of ID (DL/SS, US PASSPORT, GREENCARD/SS, PERMANENT RESIDENT CARD/SS) Those who cannot attend the open call can email updated headshot, resume and one recent non-professional photo to [email protected] Thank you

The film just celebrated its 31st-anniversary last year on August 8. Just a few weeks ago, Lee collaborated with the Jordan imprint to create a limited edition ‘She’s Gotta Have It’ Air Jordan 1 Quickstrike sneaker design. The sneaker featured a tongue that read ‘1 of 3’ to represent Lee’s character, Mars Blackmon, acting as one of the trifectas of lovers belonging to Nola Darling. The sneaker also included the 40 Acres And A Mule imprint, along with a picture of Mars on the side of the shoe.

Looks like there will be 10-episodes worthy of praise this year.

