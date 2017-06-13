Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors have a lot to celebrate after winning the coveted 2017 NBA Finals against recurring opponents, LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Bay Area ballers bested the boys of the Midwest in Game 5 on Monday night (June 12), with a score of 129-120, winning the series, 4-1.

READ: Kevin Durant’s Mother Wanda Proves Once Again She’s The Real MVP

Curry, the Warriors standout point guard, took to Twitter after celebrating with his team to show his happiness in a hilarious way. Recently, Miami producer DJ Khaled released the album artwork and tracklist for his highly-anticipated album, Grateful. The cover art features his adorable and talented infant son, Asahd, lounging in a pool.

Curry replaced Asahd’s face with his own as a baby, and placed two NBA Finals trophies beside him.

READ: Stephen Curry Belts Out Popular Disney Tunes On ‘Carpool Karaoke’

“Glory to God!” his caption reads. Currently, the picture has over 44,000 retweets and over 100,000 likes. We’re sure his fans are proud of “another one.”