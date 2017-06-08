There’s nothing like a mother’s love, especially when you’re on your way to obtaining a national championship title. Following the nail-biting Game 3 closer between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors, two teammates on the latter franchise received some much-needed fuel from their moms as they head into Game 4.

Recorded on camera in the tunnel of the Cav’s Quicken Loans Arena, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant’s moms expressed their excitement on last night’s (June 7) victory. “They tried to give it to them but they wouldn’t take it!” Wanda Durant exclaimed. “That’s what happened! They wouldn’t take it!”

MAMA DURANT AND MAMA CURRY ARE HYPE!!!! pic.twitter.com/K7RcVLYKqp — NBCS Warriors News (@NBCSWarriors) June 8, 2017

The Cavs were in the lead at certain points in the game, but ultimately faltered when Durant sunk a three-pointer, allowing the Warriors to return to their hotels with a score of 118-113.

Lebron kicks out to Korver, Durant takes the ball shoots a 3 over Lebron. #NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/GH59aOzb3Y — Dylan (@DylansFreshTake) June 8, 2017

The Cavs will attempt to take home a win on Friday (June 9) at 9 p.m.