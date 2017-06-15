Steve Aoki Taps Migos And Lil Yachty For Club Banger, “Night Call”
Steve Aoki has linked up with Migos and Lil Yachty to drop the star-studded “Night Call”. He debuted the hip-hop record back in May in front of 25,000 people at Austin’s JMBLYA festival.
The track will be part of his upcoming Kolony album which will be arriving at the “end of July”, tweets Aoki. “Tons of epic collabs, talent on talent on talent!!”
When we got off stage performing #NightCall to 25,000 people. 🚀🚀🚀 Way to debut my new song w/ @migos #austin #kolony pic.twitter.com/Vl8ymmwEQP
— Just Hold Aoki (@steveaoki) May 7, 2017
This story was first posted to Billboard.