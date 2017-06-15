Steve Aoki has linked up with Migos and Lil ​Yachty to drop the star-studded “Night Call”. He debuted the hip-hop record back in May in front of 25,000 people at Austin’s JMBLYA festival.

The track will be part of his upcoming Kolony album which will be arriving at the “end of July”, tweets Aoki. “Tons of epic collabs, talent on talent on talent!!”