Three months after Chuck Berry’s death at 90, the rock legend’s final album, Chuck, has been released.

The record is Berry’s first new one since 1979’s Rock It. Three songs from Chuck have already premiered: “Wonderful Woman,” “Big Boys,” and “Lady B. Goode.” Listen to the full album below.

This post originally appeared on SPIN.

