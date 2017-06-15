See what had happened was...

Lydia Marie Cormaney faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine when Wyoming police caught the 23-year-old lifting nearly $2,000 worth of stolen merchandise from a local Walmart. Yet when confronted by authorities, Cormaney said she wasn’t stealing per se, but instead conducting research on kleptomania.

Like, duh! C’mon how could the police not know this?

The only problem with Cormaney’s spiel was records show she enrolled in one biology class at Gillette College and the summer semester began the day she was arrested.

Cormaney eventually fessed up and told cops she got sticky fingers when she was forced to move into a new dorm room and her old roommate kept most of the household items. According to reports, Cormaney was released from prison last Thursday.